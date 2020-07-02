Editor:
Colorado should challenge the Lake Powell Pipeline (LPP) because it would promote Utah’s wasting of precious Colorado River water when deliveries to other states are being cut back.
Colorado and other states heavily rely on Colorado River water. Due to climate change and the megadrought, some deliveries have already been reduced and caused economic hardship. Unfortunately, despite this new reality, Utah politicians and the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) are pushing to approve the controversial LPP before President Trump may leave office in January. BOR recently released a biased environmental study that fails to analyze any water conservation alternatives.
Washington County Utah, where I live, would receive the LPP water. It uses an average of 302 gallons per capita day. In contrast, Denver uses 142 and the national average is 138. The county refuses to implement reasonable water conservation measures that have been successful elsewhere.
The LPP may violate the Colorado River Compact by transferring upper basin water for a lower basin use. Its construction would harm public lands, scenic vistas and wildlife such as threatened Mojave desert tortoises.
During this pandemic economy, with high priority public needs short on funding, this $3 billion LPP boondoggle should not proceed without a fair analysis of alternatives that are likely to be cheaper, more reliable and less environmentally destructive.
Richard Spotts
Saint George, Utah