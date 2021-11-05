Editor:
Here are my thoughts on the closing of L’Hostaria.
1. L’Hostaria had a lot of brand value and a very loyal following, which means there should have been a bunch of restaurant operators that would have bought the restaurant — especially with the great, tenured staff in place that runs it. Really a no-brainer where there is substantial franchise value, which L’Hostaria had.
2. Also, if it were the end of the lease term and the proposed new rent was much higher, posing risk, why did L’Hostaria give their loyal staff only two weeks notice? This would have known much more in advance.
3. One possibility is a buy-out of L’Hostaria’s lease that may have had years to run at a rent below or substantially below market rent today in Aspen. This is not uncommon, and, if so, the landlord wrote a check and the owner took it.
4. I also think the same dynamic could have been in play with Jimmy’s and Pinion’s, as both also had brand value and could have been sold.
5. The real story I think is escalating rent for commercial space in Aspen has been slowly wrecking the community; now it is accelerating. Think Mark Hunt.
Bob Weisman
Aspen