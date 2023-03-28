Editor:
There's a new scam in town, or in my case downvalley. In the past several months, I've eaten out twice. Both spur-of-the-moment decisions. Different towns. Different types of restaurants. Each time I had nearly identical experiences.
The scam is to charge a few dollars more than the price listed on the menu and then offer crackpot reasons that are supposed to be legit for doing so. When I brought the error to the attention of server number one he informed me “there is a charge for extra protein.” How do you add extra protein to Kung Pao Chicken unless it means real chicken in lieu of mystery meat?
Then last Sunday I was again overcharged by a few dollars. How come? It seems there are two different ways to cook Chile Rellenos. The menu stated the plate came with two, so out of curiosity I ordered one of each. I was served two of the same. It turns out the different methods come at different prices and I was served the more expensive.
In neither restaurant were these sleight-of-hand flourishes mentioned by the servers or stated on the menus. In both restaurants the exact same words were said when I mumbled my displeasure: “It's not us, it’s management.” So be forewarned.
How disappointing.
Pat Milligan
Aspen Village