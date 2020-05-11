Editor:
I read the recent op-ed by my old friend Jimmy Yeager, and his business partner with keen interest and sympathy. Having many friends in the Aspen community, and the restaurant business sector in particular, I know they are speaking for all. It’s a tremendous challenge to operate a restaurant profitably during best of times. Envisioning the future of providing food and beverage services will be an exercise in flexibility, creativity and difficult decision making. It will not be easy, nor without some unhappy changes to your community’s options.
From my faraway perch I send greetings, well wishes, and hope that the health and well-being of your brilliant community rebounds. There’s little more I can offer from here, but commiseration and perhaps some pro bono advice to any operator that’s interested. Feel free to seek it if desired.
Meanwhile, clear thinking, a rational apprehension of the dangers and opportunities that exist, plus some shared will to understand the disparate opinions about the way forward is advisable. No one has a full answer about this yet, but a future mitigation protocol will certainly be informed by the current hard earned and painful learning experience. Together is preferable.
George Mahaffey
Aspen