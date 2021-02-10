I’m not a big NASCAR fan, but if a race happens to be on when I’m watching television, I might watch for a while. One thing that makes NASCAR so interesting, fun to watch and a true demonstration of each driver’s skill is also one of the things that contributes to some of its biggest wrecks.
Restrictor plates. Devices limiting speeds and making cars virtually equivalent in performance are a key factor in making NASCAR so exciting. They aren’t used in every race, but at superspeedways like Daytona and Talladega, NASCAR uses them to help prevent serious high-speed crashes that could involve spectators. Rather than having the race cars string out in a single line around the track over the course of a long race, these virtually identically performing vehicles stack up in large packs, racing three and four cars wide at times.
Restrictor plates lead to exciting racing, with frequent lead changes as drivers use skill more than horsepower to navigate around competitors through these tight packs of racecars. Restrictor plates can also contribute to “Big One” wrecks, where a blown tire or an altercation between two cars results in an accident involving a dozen or more of the tightly packed race cars. But on a controlled racetrack, such accidents are all far less likely to launch towards the bleachers and threaten spectators, as Bobby Allison’s car did in a single-car accident in a 1988 race at Talladega that led to NASCAR’s implementation of restrictor-plate racing.
Every time I drive on Highway 82, which is just about every workday, I’m reminded of restrictor-plate racing. The metaphorical spine of our valley’s transportation network, Highway 82 carries thousands of vehicles daily. Back in the 1990s, when the highway was being widened from two to four lanes between Glenwood Springs and Aspen, a decision was made to place the carpool lane — which runs from Basalt to Aspen — in the right-hand rather than the left-hand lane.
Upon my arrival in the Roaring Fork Valley in 2002 as Aspen’s finance director, I was flabbergasted by this peculiar arrangement which represented the exact opposite of tested and implemented high-occupancy vehicle systems across the nation, where the HOV lane is presumed to be primarily for passenger vehicles commuting significant distances and is therefore logically placed in the left-hand lane. Conventionally, as we all know, on divided highways in America the expectation is that slower vehicles stay to the right, and faster-traveling vehicles use the left lane. Everywhere except the Roaring Fork Valley, that is.
Upon inquiring, I was told by some of those in the know that the hypothesis behind this public policy decision was that having the carpool lane on the right would make it easier for RFTA’s buses to navigate in and out of traffic as they pick up and drop off riders.
This unique HOV lane arrangement creates a natural conflict between slower-moving passenger vehicles forced to use the left-hand lane, if they want to comply with the law; their faster-moving counterparts, who on Highway 82 avoid the right-hand carpool lane due to the conflict it creates with slower-moving and frequently stopping buses; and a growing cohort of otherwise law-abiding, single-passenger vehicle drivers who simply ignore the ridiculously unsafe requirement that they drive on the left.
Furthermore, the highway’s growing population of wannabe stock-car racers of all stripes whose urgency to get to and from their intended destinations is only inflamed by this conflict. The result ends up being, not dissimilar to NASCAR restrictor-plate racing, large packs of vehicles unsafely jammed together as faster cars attempt to pass slower-moving vehicles in the left-hand lane that happen at that moment to be pacing the RFTA bus — or cement truck or slower-moving passenger car or the truck — in the right-hand lane. Even RFTA buses more than occasionally depart the HOV lane to maintain speed and keep to their tight schedules.
On the NASCAR racetrack, this scenario leads to an exciting contest among highly skilled drivers — and multi-car accidents that viewers love to watch. On Highway 82, while lesser-skilled drivers treat their morning and evening commutes as a competition, it creates conditions that lead to multi-vehicle accidents. Mobile phone wielding, speeding and lane-diving distracted drivers can’t help but attempt escaping the tightly packed knot of vehicles. But, inhibited by the illogical and dangerous HOV lane configuration, they tailgate, pass on the right and take ridiculous risks to save five minutes of travel time.
Readily available accident statistics from the state’s database are difficult to interpret for individual highway segments that cross county lines, but it certainly feels as if the conditions leading to major, multi-car accidents along the HOV segments of Highway 82 bisecting Eagle and Pitkin counties are intensifying. Last fall’s multi-car fatality accident in the Emma area provides one tragic and recent example of such a situation.
More law enforcement — and actually putting restrictor plates on some of the vehicles driven with impunity of Highway 82’s speed limit — would help. But as the state trooper who long ago pulled me over while driving a city of Aspen vehicle alone in the carpool lane confessed to me, whoever decided to put the carpool lane on the right “needs to have his head examined.” As our valley urbanizes and traffic volumes continue to increase, the real structural problem with safely managing Highway 82’s growing traffic volume will remain the NASCAR-like packs of vehicles created by its backwards carpool-lane configuration.