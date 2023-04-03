Editor:
Just saw a rendering of the proposed makeover of Old Basalt in the paper. The parking is changed from angled to parallel. Really? That’s where the customers of the local businesses park. As I have done for over 50 years. Just about everybody that eats or shops in Old Basalt drives to get there. Less parking will hurt business. And that is not even accounting for the many new residents from the building replacing the market.
And by the way, Old Basalt is just fine the way it is. Like an old cowboy hat, or an old pair of shoes. It is comfortable and familiar. It has charm. And it still works. No one would have “designed” it like that. They don’t teach funky or accidental in design schools. If you don’t like it, you are probably spending more time at Willits. Modern Americana suburbs.
Better to rethink this project than to make a big mistake you can’t take back.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale