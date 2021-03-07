Editor:
Although it is only March, summer plans are being made and July 4 is not far off…
Last year the Fourth of July parade was canceled due to the emerging COVID-19 virus, with the need for social distancing and the safety of everyone. This was disappointing for many. However, maybe this was and still is an opportunity to rethink our Fourth of July parade and community involvement.
We are now beginning to emerge from a year of lockdowns and uncertainty. I applaud the courage and fortitude of so many during this critical time in our community and country.
This year has also brought continued attention to and understanding that climate chaos is real and affects us all. In Aspen, we have an opportunity to redirect the emphasis in our lives from carbon and oil through one of the most important community events of our year — the Fourth of July parade. In recent years the parade has been dominated by huge trucks, buses, ATVs, motorcycles and souped-up coupes, etc. This, in the town that says we are committed to combating climate change by encouraging innovation and ideas from the Canary Initiative, CORE, ACES and others. It takes time to shift directions and plan, so here’s an idea.
I’d like to challenge the city of Aspen and the chamber of commerce to reinvent the parade. With the exception of the fire department trucks, the calliope and those vets or others who cannot move easily on their own, allow only entries that walk, run, jump, skip, roll, glide, scoot, are pushed, pulled, or otherwise move under human or animal motion. Nothing motorized. Let’s see what kind of ingenious designs people come up with to propel themselves or their floats while celebrating our country and community. Invite a marching band or two! Then offer prizes for the funniest, cleverest, most unique, most beautiful or weirdest, etc. Let’s showcase what Aspen is so famous for: exploring other ways to imagine and cultivate a better life for everyone, with humanity, ingenuity, creativity and humor.
Stephanie Soldner
Aspen