Editor:
I read the article regarding changes to the Aspen parking system and did the math on the $1.6 million drop in revenue (40%) for 2020 vs. 2019, meaning 2019 revenue was $4 million. Once government gets its hands on a revenue stream through taxation, fees, permits, fines, etc., it’s like a lion with a catch in its mouth.
Maybe parking in town should be looked at in a totally different way. The goal is to have people come into town and shop, dine, have drinks, socialize, do errands and maybe go to work. Wouldn’t it be better to charge very little to park but make it one or two hours in the core and make parking outside the core very cheap or even free? Why does the city need to generate $4 million in parking fees from the people who are supporting businesses?
I think the city of Aspen generates way more than it needs in revenue and should be thinking more towards what is good for the businesses and the citizens. Hard to give up all that money, I know!
Ernie Fyrwald
Aspen