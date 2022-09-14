Editor:
Attracting and retaining the best faculty and staff at the Aspen School District (ASD) is one of our community’s biggest challenges. Providing competitive salaries and housing is a big part of the equation.
Fortunately, there’s a no-cost solution available.
Under the Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT), 0.5% of every real estate sale in Aspen goes to fund the Wheeler Opera House. As of last fall, the Wheeler fund stood at over $40 million and is growing by more than $10 million annually (collections from the RETT in 2020 were $17.6 million). The fund’s endowment exceeds the $30 million needed to ensure the Wheeler’s ability to serve the arts community in perpetuity, and the annual tax collections surpass the $4 million subsidy needed to cover the theater’s yearly operating deficit.
Wisely, last November, voters overwhelmingly approved measure 2E which allows for the RETT to be repurposed for local arts and culture programs beyond the Wheeler.
So why not allocate a few million dollars of the excess RETT proceeds each year to pay for the arts programs at the Aspen School District as well as cover the school’s cost to operate and renovate the District Theatre (which is enjoyed by the larger community)?
This proposal meets two important goals. First, it stays true to the RETT’s objective of funding community arts. And secondly, the millions of dollars that the ASD currently spends on its arts programs and District Theatre could be reallocated to provide raises and/or housing stipends for our educators and staff, helping our schools employ the best personnel possible. Now that’s a win-win!
Ken Ramberg
Aspen