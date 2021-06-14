Editor:
As the mayor and the city council consider application of excess RETT funds (hugely pumped up in the last year by the COVID-inspired real estate boom) and other sources of city revenue, I suggest that they look for and find funds to reestablish the recycle center. Aspen needs to work toward restoration of its reputation as a green community and a forward-thinking community. The elimination of cardboard and paper recycling drop-off options at the inner city recycle center was a very counterintuitive move in an effort to cut city budgets in preparation for the COVID tax revenue reductions which never happened. Now is the time to restore these services for the benefit of the community and city. I implore all of you to act promptly to right the ill-advised reduction in services enacted last summer and bolster Aspen’s reputation for ecological prowess.
Mark Brown
Aspen