MUGSHOT
Marthaferguson.jpg
(Might be too small)
A little more than 100 years ago anyone could walk outside at night, even in a city, and see the Milky Way arch across the night sky like a crystalline rainbow. The ability to see thousands of stars was an absolute part of life on any given evening.
But now with more than half the world’s population living in cities, three out of every four people living in over-lit landscapes have forgotten or never experienced the wonderment of pristinely dark skies. As a matter of fact, today light pollution is currently estimated at covering around 80% of the entire globe!
Why should we care, you may ask. Well, the rhythm of life on Earth has been orchestrated for millennia by the consistent diurnal/nocturnal patterns of light and dark, day and night. But the disruption to these patterns — beginning to manifest around 1880 with the advent of electric light bulbs — has impacted the ecological balances of every living creature. Humans, animals, birds, insects ... even coral have been negatively affected by too much light. The human species has developed a myriad of issues and problems, and even some diseases linked to the disruption of our ever-important circadian rhythm. The wild kingdom is experiencing survival challenges and extinctions at an alarming rate because their age-old patterns to ensure survival have been interrupted with new and bright light patterns erasing cloak-of-night protections many depend on.
Light pollution has become a pervasive issue the world over with glare, light trespass and skyglow stemming predominantly from the excessive use of outdoor artificial lighting. We are quickly turning our nights into day, 24/7.
Old Snowmass has spearheaded an initiative within our community in Pitkin County through an international group helping many cities, towns, communities, preserves and national parks put the brakes on light pollution. The International Dark Sky Association oversees a rigorous program for interested places on the planet to address light pollution via simple means — smart lighting! Turning off lights, the use of simple tools such as light shields or down-lit fixtures, informed selections for light bulbs/LEDs, the use of timers. Another piece of the puzzle is to understand and embrace local lighting ordinances that provide safe lighting at night while curtailing ill-considered or badly placed night fixtures that invade neighboring homes as well as local wilderness areas and the night sky.
The Snowmass Capitol Creek Caucus is endeavoring to hold to our current darkness levels and stem any further light pollution in our neck of the woods — maybe even reducing current levels down a notch. This will happen through education and awareness campaigns and thus we are planning some fun and interesting activities and programs open to all!
For example: Information on how to buy the right LED bulbs for specific locations and uses (with light spectrums, lumens, kelvins and all those other confusing terms explained!). We will be sponsoring a Van Gogh-style Starry Night Star Party in the near future to celebrate an evening with experts helping us connect to the celestial night using telescopes and the naked eye. We will offer astrophotography and moon gardening classes with local masters. We will invite speakers and environmental leaders up and downvalley and on national levels to educate and excite us about the beauty of simple benefits that come with darkness including the summer song of crickets and hoot of the owl, moonshadows and starlit snow … or listening to the silence of darkness. How about a good night’s sleep? Wonderful essentials in our world that can easily disappear … and are beginning to.
Nearly all U.S. national parks, monuments as well as many other destinations, playgrounds and even small little towns that value their darkness have already done the work by curtailing excessive light pollution and have achieved designation by the IDA, permanently protecting their starry nights overhead. We are working to join them in protecting our own favorite backyard in Old Snowmass and encourage other communities in our valley to look into and become involved in this program.
More information can be found at darksky.org/ or soon on our website which is being populated with local information under the Dark Sky heading at snowcapcaucus.org/