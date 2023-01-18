Editor:
To some, the glass is always half empty. Isaac Flanagan’s letter (Jan. 13, Aspen Daily News) complains that U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert only helped restore power to all members of Congress, making it possible (if members have the guts) to rein in out-of-control spending.
Just because Boebert's recent column didn’t list the measures she has sponsored to help her district specifically, Flanagan pretends they don’t exist. Flanagan should review the legislation that Boebert has introduced or sponsored (boebert.house.gov/legislation/introduced-legislation). He would realize the folly of his criticism.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen