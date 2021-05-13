Editor:
Critical Race Theory is more than a “white lie.” It is a White lie. My family has roots that include the American scene from the mid-1600s. As a matter of fact, from their place on the tidewaters of Chesapeake Bay, one could witness the French fleet that brought the Revolutionary War to a close. During the War of 1812, my great-great grandfather and his slaves captured and ransacked a stranded British supply ship. During the Civil War, members of the family fought on both sides. The Tubman name is part of our legacy.
As well-respected and thoughtful as some of the contributors to your paper are, Critical Race Theory attempts to change our cultural DNA by permanently making the country racist. Not only would my ancestors roll over in their graves, so would Martin Luther King.
White lies should not make black lies matter. 1619 is revisionist history. “1776” unites. ... We were all slaves to Mother England.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction