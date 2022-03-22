Editor:
Considering that three Aspen developers seemingly deceived the public about their intent to complete the Gorsuch Haus hotel at the base of Aspen Mountain, the city council should revoke the approvals.
The original developers, Jeff Gorsuch, Jim DeFrancia and Bryan Peterson, gained a razor-thin Aspen voter approval for the project, but also public scorn for flipping the approvals and land to a Russian billionaire’s company for a 700% profit.
The three vigorously touted their solid ties to the community and the myth that Aspen would be partnering with local-minded developers for the long haul.
Now, 884 individuals, or 74% of those responding to a recent online Aspen Times poll, say, “Yes, the previous developers (Gorsuch, DeFrancia and Peterson) betrayed our trust.”
Some are suggesting that the local developers might have been acting as a shill for the Russian from the start.
The Russian, Vladislav Doronin, founded a Moscow-based real estate company, Capital Group in 1993, one of the largest in Russia. According to press reports, one cannot become a big fish in President Vladimir Putin’s polluted sea without greasing the hands of the regime.
The taint of that money remains on the funds Doronin exfiltrated from Russia. Aspen should not become a “laundromat” for corrupt funds to be bleached, hung out and dried.
A revocation of the approvals could well spark a lawsuit against the city, but it might not be brought, considering the discovery process that comes with it.
Bernard Grauer
Basalt