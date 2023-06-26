Editor:
In January I became a U.S. citizen. The most common reaction I get is “you probably know more about the Constitution than the average American.” Born in the U.K., I am allowed to maintain dual nationality but was asked to give up my loyalty to the monarchy.
This has led me to ask the question, what are the qualities we should expect from our leaders? July 4 is the celebration of the Declaration of Independence, which emphasized our individual rights and the right of revolution. As the colonies separated themselves from the tyranny of English rule, we dreamt of better days.
Watching from the sidelines, I have become disenchanted by the erosion of these civil rights and political polarization. I find the idea of the same race in 2024 deeply depressing and feel that the Bobby Kennedy Jr. campaign is brave. Even if you do not agree with him, he is raising significant questions. As a lover of the natural world, I appreciate that Kennedy has fought and won on our behalf some incredibly decisive environmental and public health judicial battles. There is a legal mind behind many of our great leaders.
A genuine democracy requires debate, so I cannot understand a president who would not embrace the opportunity to do so. Kennedy 2024 holds the potential to be a unifying campaign. Let’s discuss. Connect with us on the Fourth of July in Paepcke Park. All are welcome to join us inn the parade from 10-11 a.m. on Main Street.
Celia Gregory
Aspen