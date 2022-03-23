Editor:
I was watching the news the other day and they were interviewing a captured Russian, who was talking about how "Russia will never win this war. Yes, they can occupy places, but they will never win because no matter what they do they will always be despised, loathed, detested and no one will ever want them around."
It made me think of a certain person in town. No, it is not anyone with the last name that rhymes with "Bunt", but it was this one person, who lied to the people of Aspen, just so he could have a little more money... that being $76 more million. I just can't imagine going around house-to-house lying to every single person that answers the door and then acting like he is the victim! Haha only in Aspen.
I live by this motto and I think y'all should do the same. "Never trust a rich white man" and it has never let me down. Wish we had not voted "yes" and trusted this rich white man, but I can understand how you can believe someone who comes to your door and lies straight to your face.
If he truly felt bad about it, then he would donate the $100,000 the Aspen Homeless Shelter needs in order to keep running, or I can think of maybe 50 things he could do, rather than pay for a full-page "ad" to say, "sorrrryyyy." Haha, it is like that South Park episode where the BP CEO is apologizing for a massive oil spill.
Perrin Williams
Aspen