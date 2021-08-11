Editor:
OK, maybe I'm tired and cranky, but I have reached the boiling point with the continuous derogatory reference to "rich urban types" or "west enders." Our family came to Aspen in the '50s and bought a house in 1956. How many of you judgmental, sanctimonious, name-calling people lived in Aspen then? Who do you think contributed to make Aspen unique among ski towns with its rich arts and cultural offerings? Who do you think contributed and continues to contribute to support the Aspen Institute, the Music Festival, the ballet, the theater? And who do you think made the contribution to allow admittance to the museum to be free to all? "Rich urban types," in your bigoted language.
Most of the haranguers probably wouldn't have even wanted to come to Aspen were it not for the contributions of "rich urban types." Yes, Aspen has gotten crowded and, yes, the traffic is untenable, but to lay that at the feet of "rich urban types" is beyond elitism. Are you then poor rural types? Living in Aspen? Ha! Get off your high horses and recognize how good we all have it because of "rich urban types" and then come to the table to try to solve the problem rather than just pointing fingers and name-calling.
Peggy Pace
San Antonio, Texas