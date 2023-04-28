Editor:
Regarding the headline in the April 26 Aspen Daily News titled “Enough negativity,” which said that “Mick and Roger are living off all of the stuff we locals get from the rich.”
Lorrie, what might that be?
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
