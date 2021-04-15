Editor:
Hank Azaria personally apologized to all Indians (and therefore, to me), for voicing Apu on “The Simpsons.” Oh please, just how many Indians did he think he’d offended with his melodrama? It boggles the mind how anyone can take themselves so seriously as to think that dubbing — yes, that’s right, dubbing — a cartoon character could be a crime against an entire people. Azaria might be surprised to learn that his voicing of Apu left most Indians who watched “The Simpsons” bemused at the character’s lack of sophistication at best. The crime wasn’t the accent, it was the lazy, uninspired, dead-horse dialogue.
“The Simpsons” was no different than many other Hollywood melodramas, with its blatant messaging, stereotyped, dumbed-down, predictable plots, clichéd one-liners, and clunky dialogue that left little room for imagination or interpretation. In this case, the offered over-the-top apology and public self-flagellation was neither necessary nor appropriate. This particular self-inflicted punishment, deemed worthy enough to make the news, served no other purpose than to give the apologist a shameless, grand, Hollywood-style, feel-good thrill.
Dipika Rai
Aspen