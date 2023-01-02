Editor:
As I listen to the 50th or so private jet, before noon, thundering over Rifle on New Year’s Day, I thought I’d pen a thank you to the commissioners of Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties, and all the obviously unaffected others, who without guilt or gratitude continue to make Rifle the poster-child of sacrifice zones in the valley, for their corporate donors, and millionaire/billionaire buddies. Not just over the years by absorbing the fracking, flaring, gravel pits, methane-polluted water, etc., from the drilling required to heat their mansions, including their driveways (no shoveling or job creation required). Or, for the executive oil & gas private jets that fly in and out of their own personal, publicly funded airport, which Rifle and most valley citizens cannot even use. But now, for routing hundreds of private jets daily, in and out of what is ironically referred to as the”Rifle” airport. Funny, I don’t remember ever having a vote.
So many private jets, it’s insane to even contemplate that many private jets flying into one small location! Jets owned by the wealthy, entitled, third-home owners and fake environmentalist celebrities, who have zero idea of their impact on the valley and the planet, much less their neighbors. Nor do they care.
Perhaps we need to send a few dozen wells up the Thompson Divide for this valley’s citizens and non-representatives to understand that you have to do more than just save a few of the prettiest places for some rich gas-hole’s next vacation home, or to improve public relations for the corrupt officials who bend to their will, in order to save the planet and the people in sacrifice zones who have to live in the very definition of environmental injustice.
PJ Breslin
Rifle