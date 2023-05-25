Editor:
The quirks of buying a condo: The writer forgot to mention the quirkiest thing about buying a condo in Aspen: The right of first refusal. You finally find the unit you love. You write a sales contract the seller signs. The listing agent then gives the executed contract to the title company, who overnights your contract to every other owner in the complex.
The owners have a set time limit — I think it’s two weeks — to match the offer exactly. If they do, then you get your earnest money back, the Realtor gets paid but they get the condo and you are back to square one. When I bought mine ages ago, someone actually matched my offer. At the last minute they decided to buy another unit in the complex instead.
Stressful! At the annual HOA meetings, I bring up getting rid of the right of first refusal. I get voted down every time. Why is this a good idea?
Beth Ellyn Rosenthal
Aspen