Editor:
Unaffiliated voters in Colorado just dodged a bullet. A group of Republicans recently filed a lawsuit (PARABLE vs. Griswold) in federal court to block us from voting in the upcoming Republican primary. The lawsuit was led by Ron Hanks, who is running for U.S. Senate. The lead attorney was former Trump attorney John Eastman. After numerous amicus briefs and hours of testimony, the judge dismissed the case.
Unaffiliated voters have had the right to vote in Colorado’s taxpayer-funded primaries since 2017. However, the parties also have the right to opt out of the primary and, instead, hold an assembly where only party members choose their candidates. The Republican Party voted overwhelmingly not to opt out of the 2022 primary.
Unaffiliated voters significantly outnumber both Republicans and Democrats in Colorado. Since December, the number of unaffiliated voters in District 3 has increased by over 9,500 and by almost 60,000 statewide, while both parties have actually lost voters. Our vote matters.
By voting in the Republican primary, we can help moderate Republicans nominate Don Coram to represent District 3 and send Lauren Boebert packing back to Shooters. We can also help keep (indicted) Mesa Country Clerk Tina Peters off the ballot for secretary of state. Don’t forget Ron Hanks, U.S. Senate candidate who sued to block us from voting.
The federal court preserved the rights of Colorado’s unaffiliated to vote in the primaries. Let’s come out in force in June.
Brenda Freeburn
Gunnison