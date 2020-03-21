Editor:
As a local community member and public official, I am worried that we are on a collision course with COVID-19. We are taking good steps but not going far enough. We all need to do our part and stay home and social distance if we leave our homes. I know this is hard, but it is the only way to flatten the curve
Our hospital does not have the capacity to support everyone that may come to need it, meaning people’s lives will be at risk. Just look at what is going on in Italy. We are on the same path.
Where are our tests? I believe we should be doing what San Miguel County has enacted and partner with the private sector to get these tests processed as fast as possible. We are fighting this battle blind. The test results we are getting back are on a week delay at least. Please do your part, stay home and protect your neighbor.
Ryan Slack
Basalt Town Council