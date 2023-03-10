Editor:
A follow-up to the obituary that you published about Pat Fox.
The Foxi has moved on into a new phase in this universe. But his presence while with us was sometimes overwhelming. He built the first sand volleyball court in Woody Creek, holding small tourneys from time to time. Fox farm was an interesting array of buildings. An old cabin possibly brought from town. A small duplex alongside the cabin and the barn. The barn was full of projects like a glass cutting spot and an array of games here and there.
But it is the roof that gained the most notoriety. One day he decided to paint a giant middle finger facing the highway and the air traffic above. Several years later he had an artist friend paint the blue sky and clouds in. Pat was an instant celebrity because of the barn. Why did he do it? Was he angry at the world, the SkiCo, his marriage failing? His favorite word, gaper, indicates to me he just loved the controversy of it all. Give them something to talk about, he said.
A true answer to the finger barn is very complicated. He built the bar at the Woody Creek Tavern. He treasured this project above many of his others. Many people learned how to adapt as a jack of all trades. Pat Fox was a suberb example of this. Aspen required it. RIP Pat Fox. We miss you.
Andy Hanson
Aspen