Editor:
We got a letter from our insurance company, who has provided insurance for two cars and our house in aspen, which is 2,400 square feet. We have owned it for 50 years, parts of it go back to the 1940s.
We were told by the insurance company that they had raised the value of the house only up to $1.5 million, so our insurance would be about $8,000 a year, plus we would have install a burglar-alarm system, plus a fire-alarm system at a cost of $2,000, plus pay $40 a month for service. So now our total would be over $ 10,000 a year. Our insurance company is a glenwood company which we have had for 30 years.
We trusted them. We shopped around with another company and got insurance for about half of what our old company wanted to charge us. And we did not have to have the burglar or fire alarm systems.
The point of this letter is for people to be aware of the scams that are out there, look at your policies. Be aware of what value they put on your house.
Tom Marshall
Aspen