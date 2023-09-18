Editor:
In 2021 the citizens of Basalt voted to extend an existing mill levy for funds that were to be used for town improvements, one of which was the Midland Avenue Streetscape project. The advertised budget for the streetscape was $11.5 million.
The project has ballooned to over $17 million and the plan reduces critical parking in the core of Old Town Basalt by 22 spaces. The new parking spaces advertised by the town are over three blocks away and still leave downtown underparked. Neither the project nor revised budget revisions have ever been presented to the voters for approval.
We have prepared an initiative petition that requires the town to limit the cost of the project to the initial $11.5 million advertised in the mill levy extension materials and requires the parking to be preserved.
If this ordinance petition is signed by 10% of Basalt voters, it must be either adopted by the town or put to a public vote. Signing this petition will ensure that this gets put to a vote.
Look for upcoming signing events or contact me on Facebook. You can also watch the Basalt Community Page on Facebook for signing events. Please contact me on Facebook to sign the petition.
Ted Guy
Basalt