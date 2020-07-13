Editor:
The open letter in Harper’s signed by a group of academics and writers is a sellout by people tasked to be the conscious keepers of the open-minded world. This self-serving act of cowardice was instigated by the public outcry against J.K. Rowling for her transphobic tweets, a form of public justice which will adversely affect her bottom line. The letter states: “We are already paying the price in greater risk aversion among writers, artists, and journalists who fear for their livelihoods if they depart from the consensus, or even lack sufficient zeal in agreement.” The letter evidences no strength of conviction, no idealism and weak philosophical values. It is duplicitous, disguised as a document upholding free speech, when all it attempts to do is protect a fan base and an income stream.
The signatories haven’t earned the right to sign such a letter, because they risk nothing by doing so. It is also useless, as it is not going to suddenly make the public fall in love with their erstwhile idols. The age of separating art from the artiste has expired.
Our aesthetic enjoyment is no longer separate from moral endorsement. The writer Ma Jian once said, “I have never allowed myself to not write something for fear of consequences; that would be the death of literature in my mind.”
Face the consequences, shift the needle, move the world, risk something. That’s what a 21st century Lorca would do.
Dipika Rai
Aspen