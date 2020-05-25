Editor:
After reading the commentary (“Restaurants must have opportunity to adapt,” May 6) in your paper written by Jimmy Yeager, I had to applaud him for speaking to a point few are advocating: taking a calculated risk to reopen American businesses. So many people are turning a blind eye to the fact that maintained mass closures will mean the “death” of thousands of small businesses. Now, to most, this seems like a reasonable exchange when faced with the chance of mortal death from this virus. However, it is a short-sighted gain that will result in long-term devastation: economically and to public health.
Living in a town where most people strap on thin wood planks with the objective of whipping down a mountain at 40 mph, calculated risk seems ubiquitous. Let’s face it, most of us practice risk as a way of life. Yet, when it comes to this virus, we have all seemingly ignored the benefit of mitigated risk taking. It’s perplexing to me considering we face thousands of other viruses each year with equal or higher risk of infection and seemingly higher risks of fatality without this reaction. We couldn’t possibly shut down life for every infectious risk that exists in this world. I understand that there are places that needed time to contain, treat and control their infection rates. It is understandable that those places needed strong policy and distance to protect the public, but many towns and cities could safely reopen and move into life using common sense, increased measures of health and immunity, and public sanitation. It’s time to move into action instead of staying stymied in fear.
Closure of businesses and increased unemployment create so much more than economic devastation. In 2017, the CDC reported that 1.4 million people in the U.S. alone attempted suicide. And the WHO estimates that 800,000 people die worldwide of suicide each year. Health care experts estimate that unemployment is related to at least 40,000 deaths each year. One study shows for every 1% that unemployment rises, another 37,000 will die of stress-related diseases. As I write this, the current unemployment rate is 14.7%. The worst in U.S. history. Our losses could be staggering.
Staying at home and socially isolated is not good for mental health, and it certainly isn’t going to be good for our economy of culture. Translating mindset into dollars and cents, it is easy to see that social isolation costs us more than just our peace of mind.
In writing this, I do not wish to minimize the gravity of anyone’s death due to COVID-19 (one of my best friends lost her father to contracture in the hospital and my receptionist lost her uncle). It just seems obvious that there will be a lot more people dying if we remain closed down, cut off from our jobs and communities, chemically sanitized, and stressed about our survival. It is time to take a calculated, well-planned approach to opening. We have all had eight or more weeks to research how to live healthier and socially distance. Now it’s time to live it. No more fear and conjecture. If you are not comfortable moving back into society or you have co-morbidities relative to this disease, by all means please stay home. As for me, I plan to do what I typically do: prepare for the best and take a calculated risk.
Missy Hooper
Snowmass Village