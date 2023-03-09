Editor:
I would like to thank the Gunnison County commissioners and the Marble Town Council for their commitment to the upcoming Crystal River Wild and Scenic stakeholder collaborative.
Only a very small percentage of rivers in the United States are eligible for the Wild and Scenic designation. The Crystal River was chosen for its historic, cultural, recreational and geologic values; its fish and wildlife properties; and its natural unspoiled beauty. Wild and Scenic status would ensure the greatest level of protection against dams, and the very real threat of water being diverted out of our local watershed. It would preserve water quality and keep the river flowing free for future generations.
I’m grateful to The Wild and Scenic Feasibility Collaborative for selecting highly experienced professional mediators to facilitate the process and engage with the community. I believe the stakeholder committee will provide a valuable forum for addressing the specific concerns of residents and informing the public of the finer points of the designation.
I encourage fellow Gunnison County and Crystal Valley residents to participate in the process by voicing your support or concerns in the upcoming meetings or surveys. By sitting down together we can work toward solutions for the river we all love.
Teri Havens
Marble