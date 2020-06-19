Rivers for Coloradans first Jun 19, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:We need to reserve, ration and maintain the Colorado River to sustain the viability of the river for Coloradans first and foremost.John RossLittleton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesPitkin County sees 8 new COVID-19 cases in two days; Aspen hospital capacity and infection rate remain manageableMezzaluna closes in Aspen on Saturday after server tests positive, aims to reopen WednesdayLottery opens Monday for Aspen’s new rental unitsAspen restaurant Meat & Cheese's employee tests positive, eatery closed for deep cleaningAspen City Council extends mask mandateCOVID-19’s impact on Aspen Thrift Shop, ReStore significantMidvalley could get 75 affordable housing units at Willits BendDrive-in events coming to Buttermilk parking lotMidvalley restaurant temporarily shutters due to a positive testUptick in cases causes strain on contact tracers Images Latest News Uptick in cases causes strain on contact tracers Aspen theaters venues staying dark for now Basalt Sunday Market starts year on schedule Pitkin County sees 8 new COVID-19 cases in two days; Aspen hospital capacity and infection rate remain manageable Aspen Public Radio founder Sy Coleman dies at 77 Skier numbers down 20% in Aspen’s pandemic-shorted season Aspen's Saturday Market starts season with new rules Traffic detoured in Carbondale Wednesday due to sinkhole