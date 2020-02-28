Editor:
I could say environmental rapists like Rocky Mountain Industrials’ Gregory Dangler make me sick, but the truth is they’re the ones who’re ill. The disease they’re infected with is more prevalent in this country than coronavirus is in China. It’s the lust for money above all else.
In his column in the Feb. 18 Aspen Daily News attacking Glenwood Springs, Garfield County, and just about every other municipal government within 40 miles of Glenwood Springs for their opposition to RMI’s plans to expand their limestone quarry by 16 times, RMI’s chief executive officer promises Glenwood Springs 100 high-paying jobs. All RMI asks in return is that they be allowed to demolish the mountain that looms north of the city and run convoy after convoy of trucks up and down the pristine Transfer Trail.
Aesthetics mean nothing to these people. Take your beautiful mountain scenery to City Market and see how many eggs you can buy, they say.
When I moved to this valley 27 years ago, I didn’t come here to make a killing. I got out out of the rapacious environment of the Chicago area to revel in the glory of the magnificent Rocky Mountains and experience the soulful exhilaration of a stroll through a pine forest. I’m convinced the vast majority of my fellow transplants had the same motives.
Dangler says Garfield County lost 250 businesses from 2007 to 2016. That’s because of the flaky extraction industry RMI is a part of. Aspen Times columnist John Colson hit the nail on the head when he wrote RMI, which is facing bankruptcy, doesn’t have the financial wherewithal to pull off the expansion they’re talking about. Colson suspects RMI will just get all the government approvals lined up and sell the whole thing to the highest bidder.
I don’t really care if the hasty Bureau of Land Management environmental impact study finds that the precious hot springs Glenwood Springs is so dependent on won’t be impacted. I don’t want to look up from my bench in the therapy pool and see that the RMI limestone train has hauled away our mountain.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale