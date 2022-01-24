Editor:
In response to Mr. Fyrwald’s letter critiquing the solutions for Maroon Bells and e-bikes, which is case in point why there’s an issue. Many other visitors are unaware of the inherent dangers of riding an e-bike.
Now let’s take that, mix it with multiple large groups of people who are unaware and don’t respect an e-bike as they should, mix in 14 miles of road with buses and cars, and you have a scary situation. Even with buses out of the picture, the crowds of e-bikes are still getting hurt all on their own and endangering the rest of us on that have learned how to ride and respect it and don’t goof around on a very steep descent with 13 of my closest inexperienced, picture-happy friends. E-bikes are a great way to facilitate such an amazing experience for people who would otherwise never get the joy of riding uphill and seeing the world through a bike.
“A person is smart, people are dumb.” I’m all for restricting and educating. Remember that the issue isn’t e-bikes on a safe(ish) Rio Grande bike trail but Maroon Creek Road (and many other roads) where we share the road with, you know, cars and buses.
Fernando Andrade
Snowmass Village