Editor:
After reading Ed Holub’s letter, “Motorized vehicles on Lead King Loop,” in the Tuesday, May 18 issue of the Aspen Daily News, it became clear to me that the real problem in Marble is that all the new people have moved to Colorado from other places (like I did in 1963) and suddenly want this to be their very own pristine wilderness. Schofield Pass Road, Mr. Holub, whether you like it or not, has been used for transportation for 150 years. I am sorry your walk on a Jeep road was disturbed, but perhaps you ought to walk on a trail instead of a road and then you won’t be offended. Or, better yet, just go back to unincorporated Garfield County and walk around there.
James A. Wingers
Aspen