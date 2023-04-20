Editor:
I’m a big Dr. Robert Hutton fan! Jill [St. John, Wagner’s wife] and I have known Robert Hutton M.D. for many years. He tended to our daughter’s needs in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was a 40-year physician, board certified in emergency medicine. Hutton served as both chief of the emergency department at his former hospital and chief of staff of the entire Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.
Most recently, Hutton moved to New Zealand for one year to help with the country’s physician shortage during the pandemic. Who could be better?
We both know Robert Hutton to be a warm, compassionate friend, an excellent, caring physician and an upstanding member of the Aspen community. We support him wholeheartedly in his bid to be an Aspen Valley Hospital board member. We hope you will do the same.
Robert J. Wagner Jr.
Aspen