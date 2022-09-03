Editor:
A cop just shot a black man to death in his own bed in Ohio. This cop has a 30-year career. Training problem? There is only one solution: robot cops. The robots can be remote controlled like drones. They would not be afraid of being shot. Robots would not hate or fear people with black skin. Hopefully the controller can control him or herself. Maybe a sort of R2D2 like robot. (Do robots have pronouns?)
If the subject lights up the robot with a grenade launcher, well, that’s a different situation.
I saw a video of two white cops making a traffic stop of a black guy in a pickup. There was no violation. The man had a concealed-carry license and a pistol in his glove box. When the cops saw the gun their guns came out, they got super excited, they were screaming solid obscenities. They dragged him out and cuffed him. Eventually, they shook his hand and let him go. Driving while black. He is suing the police. You know he was scared to death.
We just can’t let armed policeman pull cars over. If they have to go up to the car, they should be inside a bulletproof outfit. Or, send another drone cop.
Too bad the cops in Uvalde didn’t have a robot to send in. One in an bulletproof shell and with a stun gun.
A lot of police in the UK don’t even carry guns. Is it all that tea they drink? What’s the difference?
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale