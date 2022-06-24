Editor:
I am crushed that Roger Marolt has been ousted from the Aspen Times. I have looked forward every week to his column as long as he has written it. His perspective, humor and ability to express himself is pure genius.
He has long been our very own Aspen philosopher, as well as a third-generation boy — or even fourth! His dad, Max, and uncle, Keith, were idols of mine when I was a kid. I am so relieved that the Aspen Daily News is enabling Roger to share his love of our community, insight and talent with us. Unfettered journalism is a bedrock of vulnerable democracy everywhere.
Merbie Payne
Aspen