Editor:
Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, taking on special interests in Washington — these were all part of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 platform, which Coloradans overwhelmingly voted for. In the Colorado Democratic Senate primary, we have a candidate who will continue the fight for these policies in Washington. His name is Andrew Romanoff. In the face of climate disaster, a recession, and historical levels of corruption, Andrew’s is the only platform that matches the urgency of the moment.
Coloradans want Andrew, as proven by his 2:1 victory in the state preference caucuses and by him carrying around 90% of the vote in the state
John Hickenlooper, on the other hand, has taken hundreds of thousands of dollars from oil and gas, over a million dollars from dark money groups, and is funded by the same special interest groups that we must confront head on. Also, Hick does not understand what Black Lives Matter means; when he was asked to define it, he said “every life matters,” which sounds like it came straight out of Donald Trump’s mouth.
At this moment, we cannot risk racial insensitivity and climate ignorance. That is why I am voting for Andrew Romanoff for Senate. Andrew not only understands that Black Lives Matter and what that entails, he was marching on the streets with the people because he knows that this moment demands action.
Andrew is a good person, and that is something every Coloradan can get behind.
Degan Bartels
Fort Collins