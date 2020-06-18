Editor:
Regarding Colorado’s Democratic Senate race, Andrew Romanoff is the better choice.
Hickenlooper’s campaign seems backed largely by outside interests, particularly the Democratic National Committee in Washington, which is contributing millions for television ads. Romanoff has solid political backing here in Colorado, which explains why he’s done so much better than Hickenlooper in the caucuses.
Hickenlooper’s campaign will be well-financed including by the fossil-fuel industry. Romanoff’s campaign isn’t for sale. Coloradans need a senator who’s beholden to them, not to big business.
Romanoff advocates a Green New Deal; Hickenlooper has both feet stuck in Wall Street and considers a Green New Deal menacing “socialism.”
Hickenlooper claims to be very pro-environment, but he’s often acted as a handmaiden for Colorado’s fracking industry. Can we trust a politician whose career is so intertwined with the fossil-fuel industry (among other things, he used to be a petroleum geologist) to stand up to those he takes money from and has always supported?
And unlike Romanoff, Hickenlooper is stuck in a private health insurance past, an opponent of universal health care programs that would put us on par with every other developed nation on earth.
In a time of severe crisis, business as usual, Establishment politicians are inadequate. We need someone more prepared to take on the powers that be. Andrew Romanoff will be a senator of the people, by the people and for the people who will beat Trump’s toady, Cory Gardner, and make Coloradans proud.
Paul Dougan
Boulder