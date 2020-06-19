Editor:
On June 30, Colorado Democrats and Independents will have the opportunity to vote in the Democratic Primary for a candidate to oppose Republican Cory Gardner in the race for the U.S. Senate. Cory Gardner has earned the nickname “Cardboard Cory” for his refusal to attend town halls in Colorado. He has also supported Trump at every step. Thus, for any Coloradan seeking a senator willing to listen to voters and to make independent, considered decisions, this primary election is critical.
John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff are the two primary candidates. The two most critical issues that divide them are climate change and health care.
Hickenlooper believes in an incremental approach to solving both problems. He has accepted money from the fossil fuel industry and would not ban fracking now. Romanoff states that we have “run out the clock” on climate change; we have to ban fracking as part of acting comprehensively and immediately.
As for health care, the story is much the same. Hickenlooper wants to go slow and build on the Affordable Care Act. But we don’t know how he would get from there to comprehensive coverage. Romanoff wants to pursue Medicare for All. He wants the coverage to start at age “0” and to include, ear, eye, dental and mental health care. It takes only the current pandemic to underscore how critical it is. Other industrialized nations do it and exceed U.S. health outcomes.
Romanoff emanates energy, compassion, idealism, work ethic, and intellect. He is a strikingly articulate orator.
Joan Woodward
Grand Junction