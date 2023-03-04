Editor:
I am writing to express my support of Sam Rose’s candidacy for Aspen City Council.
As the program director at Response, I work with Sam in his role as a volunteer for our organization. Response is an Aspen-based nonprofit that supports survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Pitkin and western Eagle counties.
Since becoming a volunteer almost three years ago, Sam has taken a large number of calls that are made to Response’s 24/7 crisis line after hours.
Sam provides survivors with crisis intervention, support and information, safety planning, and helps them make contact with agencies such as temporary shelters, law enforcement and medical and social services.
Sam is a dedicated volunteer and excels at ensuring that survivors are safe and supported when they call our crisis line. He provides caring, nonjudgmental, confidential and knowledgeable advocacy to survivors while they are experiencing significant trauma. Most importantly, he remains passionate in Response’s mission to end domestic violence and sexual assault in our community.
Sam is a devoted member of our community; he is intelligent, professional and exactly what our city needs.
Txell Pedragosa
Aspen