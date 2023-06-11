Editor:
Aspen Councilman Sam Rose respectfully contacted me this week in response to my letters to the press suggesting an opinion poll on his and councilmember Bill Guth’s reported reluctance to serve on boards and commissions.
He informed me that he has already joined several boards and intends to join more. Rose said that he takes all the expected duties of his position very seriously and feels honored to serve on the council.
I said that he was making the right decisions and wished him luck. Having been a Basalt councilmember, I know that the job is and should be based on public service, since the pay is small compared with the time and stress.
Now, Guth is left as the odd man out on this council and very likely all the previous Aspen city councils — not meeting the usual and customary responsibilities of the position.
His election supporters touted him as a successful, serial entrepreneur, capable of juggling many complex tasks. But that doesn’t seem to apply to being a councilmember.
Bernard Grauer
Basalt