Editor:
I am writing to express my support of Sam Rose’s candidacy for Aspen City Council.
I have had the pleasure of knowing Sam since last September, when Response conducted a volunteer training. Sam is a volunteer advocate at Response and answers our 24/7 crisis line after hours. Response is a nonprofit organization in Aspen that supports survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Pitkin and Western Eagle counties.
As a volunteer, he provides survivors with crisis intervention, support and information, and helps them make contact with agencies such as shelter, law enforcement, medical and social services.
The majority of those shifts are twelve hours long during night hours and/or weekends. Sam has provided caring, nonjudgmental, confidential and knowledgeable advocacy to individuals while they are experiencing significant trauma, confusion and feelings of hopelessness. Most importantly, he remains passionate and grounded in Response’s mission to support, educate, and empower victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Additionally, Sam was a huge support while my family and I were sick with COVID-19. He not only kindly informed me about my responsibilities for isolation and safety; he was also an immense support and answered any question I had about the disease promptly every time I contacted him (and there were a lot of them). He was informative but offered empathy and support.
Sam is a true public servant and cares deeply about the community. I believe he would be an excellent city councilperson.
Txell Pedragosa
Program Director at Response