I'm grateful for 35 years of living in Aspen. I've witnessed the good, the bad and the ugly surrounding the usual issues: traffic, housing, growth and money. There is a constant tug-of-war in the top four; and it often seems like money wins. There is a lot to lament about that and I would like to be represented by someone who understands what it takes to live, work and make a life here on a middle-class income.
I want someone who will play by the rules, but who is willing to fight to change the rules if they no longer work. In particular, I want someone who will work to fix the behemoth APCHA has become. Employee housing was a great idea in the beginning, but over the years, shortsightedness is in full view and gaping holes have opened up. We need someone on city council who has short-term effectiveness and long-term vision. I believe that person is Sam Rose.
John Klonowsky
Aspen