Editor:
Lawyer? Super-stressful job. Brain surgeon? Not for the faint of heart. But nothing compares to the demands and responsibilities of being a parent.
As parents, our ultimate goal is to nurture our children physically, emotionally, psychologically, and spiritually, so they can develop into hardworking, kind and independent adults. Everyday, we make countless decisions with this goal in mind, from what we feed them to how much screen time they have to where they go to school. And despite the challenges we face, we all share the same desire to see our children thrive.
When I was pregnant with my first son, I immersed myself in learning about Montessori philosophy. I was captivated by the philosophy’s focus on nurturing children’s curiosity, independence and confidence in allowing them to learn at their own pace and in their own ways. We brought Montessori principles into our home and watched our infant grow into a confident and independent young adult who excels academically and socially.
Choosing the Ross was one of the best decisions we’ve made as parents. It’s scary to step off the conventional path and onto the less traveled one, especially when it means you are stepping off with your children. School is so much more than learning how to read and write; it’s about learning how to contribute to society and be responsible, respectful and confident as you grow up. I can confidently say that the Ross Montessori School in Carbondale has provided all of that and more.
Brynn Hays
Carbondale