Editor:
The Aspen School District decided 29 years was too long to “break even” for installing roof solar panels at the schools ($2.57 million). They decided to wait for further efficiencies as this technology evolves.
But the Aspen City Council thinks $500,000 of taxpayer money is not too much to spend on just one electrical charger, just to save a few buses a short trip to get charged at the bus facility across from the airport, four miles from town.
How many untaken trips to the regular charger will it take to break even on just one, 18-foot-tall, unsightly, noisy and and dangerous charger at Rubey Park?
How many trees will have to be destroyed to make room for the 15 electrical boxes that must be planted in what is now the "Rain Garden?" (A planter at the edge of Rubey Park with 11 mature trees which themselves mitigate for emissions while we gear up for total electrification of the bus fleet.)
Does this sound efficient to you? Too bad city council is not as careful with taxpayer money as the school district is.
Marina Rainer
Aspen