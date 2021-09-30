Editor:
What a wonderful weekend we just experienced! Exceptional weather, fantastic rugby and phenomenal fans made Ruggerfest 53 a truly unique experience. After a decade of running the bars at Wagner Park, we felt this year was something different and special. We love doing what we do, but there is no way we would be able to accomplish such an amazing feat without the support of so many people.
First we would like to thank the city of Aspen for allowing us to hold such a great event. Secondly we would like to thank Rinear and Shelly from Goselings rum and their exceptional and over the top support as the premier sponsor for a decade. Lift vodka, Pabst Blue Ribbon and Death Mountain Water were also great supporters this past weekend. Thank you to Colin, Michelle, Manny, Margo, Jamie, Sara, Aaron, Kaylee and Rebecca for slinging ice cold drinks all weekend.
Thank you to the Nell, Mountain Chalet, Mi Chola and especially Eric’s/Su Casa for their help as well, without out their ice and replacement products we would have never been able to have such a great time. Alec Parker was the man at the door all weekend, and he is the lynchpin that holds the volunteers together. Chip Seamans, James Guest and Michael Palomino were also instrumental in keeping things going all weekend.
A round of applause to all the players, teams and fans and a big one for John Staub for running a flawless event.
Chris Morrow and Aidan Wynn
Aspen