Editor:
Throughout human history, the most common form of government has been tyrants and their ruling class that freely murdered, raped, tortured, robbed and enslaved the non-ruling class. The tyrants believed their word was the law and could be changed at their whim. Life for those in the ruling class was precarious as well, as they could fall out of favor at any time, have their property seized, be tortured and executed, all at the whim of the tyrant.
As the Founding Fathers did not want to replace one tyrant, King George III of England, with another homemade tyrant, they sought to institutionalize the tradition of “rule of law” in their new government. This meant a just set of laws, as determined by the “people,” that are applied equally to the citizens and the government, that no one should be above these laws.
In this way the Founding Fathers believed the rule of law would act as a barrier against tyrannical and arbitrary government.
As long as there has been democracy, there have been people who believe that it needs to be overthrown and a new king or tyrant installed. This belief is not unique to any political party, but at this point in time it seems to have gained great favor among many Republicans, including Lauren Boebert, who would gladly install Trump as our king.
Maintaining democracy and the rule of law is too important to let it slip away.
Jerome Dayton
Carbondale