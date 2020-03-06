Editor:
Reading Paul Menter's Wednesday, March 4 opinion about the airport, and his concerns about the visitor's experience, I find it interesting that a connection between runway expansion on climate change and the effects of climate change on the visitor's experience were not mentioned.
Even limiting the scope of his editorial to the visitor's experience, Mr. Menter could make the deduction that climate change will alter weather to make diversions to other airports more common. The small percentage of flights affected are going to change to large percentages. Facing the reason behind why this is happening has value.
At least the private jets will be similarly affected.
Barb Coddington
Glenwood Springs