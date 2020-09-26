Editor:
It is a miracle that none of the Republican Senators have been trampled in the rush behind Mitch McConnell to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court with yet another Federalist Society-approved conservative justice. Overturning Roe v. Wade is a hot-button issue Republicans have used for decades to court anti-abortion voters, but the 2020 elections have wider concerns. In the minority, RBG’s dissent on removing protections for voter rights was plain and simple — in a rainstorm, don’t put your umbrella away because you are not getting wet.
With a 6-3 majority, we can look forward to more court-sanctioned voter suppression; in decision after decision, including Citizens United, the conservative justices have ruled in the favor of corporate and moneyed interests over those of everyday Americans. The Republican Party first and foremost uses the court to be its voice for big money.
Robert Porath
Boulder