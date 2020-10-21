One of the highlights of my tenure as a member of the Grassroots Community Network Board and a recovering government finance wonk is that every two years, I am invited to spend an hour or so recording Grassroots’ election show. This being an election year, Grassroots Executive Director John Masters and I did just that a couple of weeks ago. With Colorado’s 100-plus page, light blue 2020 State Ballot Information Booklet in hand, we ran through its 10 statewide issues. You can watch the show at the Grassroots website or on YouTube. Hey, Grassroots is a nonprofit, so if you don’t need advice on how to vote, think of it as a monetizing donation.
And if you’ve already voted, good job!
The statistics on who is watching this video — titled “John and Paul’s Excellent Adventure into 2020 Colorado State Ballot Issues” — may be more interesting than the video’s content itself. In its first two days online, it had 647 views, which seems like a very positive outcome for a locally produced online show about a statewide election.
But when you look inside the numbers, things get more interesting.
Of those 647 views, 249 were from Russia, 241 were from Ukraine and 57 were from Belarus. In other words, bots and spiders trolling the American Interweb for objects of potential political divisiveness. Interestingly, given the eastern European artificial intelligence interest in Colorado elections, none were from China. Why? Your guess is as good as mine, but I doubt any of us would like the answer.
What interest, you may ask, would the Russians or the Ukrainians or the Belarusians have in a locally produced video about Colorado state ballot measures? Good question. Based on the average length of each view — about 11 seconds — not much. I suppose even a Russian bot takes a few seconds to realize a video with the word “election” in it doesn’t include content about Donald Trump or Joe Biden.
Over the past week, as mail-in ballots have arrived at people’s homes, human viewership has finally started picking up. As of Oct. 18, total views were almost 1,000, meaning that as many as 350 or so potential voters may have watched at least some of the video. Given that the average view time spiked dramatically since those initial results — with more recent views averaging over 17 minutes of viewing time — it seems plausible that real humans who actually live in Colorado are among the viewership.
This is positive, as this year’s ballot contains some really important issues that merit everyone’s close attention. You can watch the election show to get a run-down of the pros and cons of each (OK, most) ballot measures, and here is a brief summary of how I plan to vote on each one.
Amendment B; repeal the Gallagher Amendment to the Colorado Constitution: I’m voting yes to send Gallagher’s turgid property tax algorithm into the dustbin of history. Property taxes will not go up overall, and residential property will continue to be taxed at less than a fourth of the effective rate applied to commercial and all other property.
Amendment C; conduct of charitable gaming: I’m voting yes to improve professionalism and increase access for new nonprofits to this fundraising strategy.
Amendment 76; citizenship qualification of voters: I’m voting no to this semantic proposal which seeks to change Article VII, Section 1 of the Colorado Constitution from reading “Every citizen of the United States…” to “Only a citizen of the United States…” — with no other language changes — in defining eligible Colorado voters. Both versions limit voter eligibility to eligible U.S. citizens. The current language is unifying, while its proposed replacement language is divisive. According to supporters, the eligibility of those who will turn 18 just prior to the general election to vote at the age of 17 in its preceding primary election may be eliminated by the amendment.
Amendment 77; local control of casino bet limits: I’m voting yes to local control over betting limits rather than state-level control. The closer the regulation to those impacted the better. It’s kind of a guideline for me.
Proposition EE; taxes on nicotine products: I’m voting yes to increase and expand state nicotine taxes to 62% to initially help fund education and anti-nicotine use programs. But I’ve always wondered what happens when sin taxes successfully end the use of the harmful products being taxed. That’s sarcasm.
Proposition 113; agreement to elect the US President by national popular vote: I’m voting no to help Colorado, and the United States, avoid one of the most short-sighted propositions in the history of short-sighted propositions. That is all too real but feels like it should be sarcasm.
Proposition 114; re-introduction and management of gray wolves: I’m voting no to this well-intended and potentially beneficial, but too broadly written and therefore unimplementable, proposition.
Proposition 115; prohibiting abortions after 22 weeks gestational age: I am voting yes to this most complicated, divisive and incendiary matter of public policy. Vote your conscience and avoid criticizing others for voting theirs.
Proposition 116; state income tax reduction: I am voting yes to reduce Colorado’s state income tax rate from 4.63% to 4.55%.
Proposition 117; voter approval of certain new state enterprises with revenue of over $100 million in the first five years: I am voting yes to ensure that our state government cannot end-run TABOR’s protections against government growth by introducing large-scale, fee-based government services.
Now, for online readers, click this link to the Grassroots website, where you can scroll down and watch “John and Paul’s Excellent Adventure” for your non-Russian-bot influenced election edification.
And please vote!